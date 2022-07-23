Tributes
Typical trade wind pattern to persist well into the coming week

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:21 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
High pressure remains anchored well to the north-northeast of the islands, which means the trade winds aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Clouds and showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas, mainly during the nights and mornings. Trade winds may decrease late next week as the remnant trough of former Tropical Cyclone Estelle nears the islands, but it’s still to soon to say exactly what will happen.

Surf is quiet for the weekend, with waves on south shores remaining small on Saturday. There could be a small pulse Sunday and Monday, with a larger, long-lived south swell possible Thursday which could push waves near the high advisory threshold next Friday into the weekend. East shore surf will be average to below average with a choppy trade swell, with north and west shores generally flat for the next several days.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

