Top 10 highest-paying jobs in Honolulu that don’t require a college degree

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education.

They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches.

While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education.

All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered.

Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together.

Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Here’s top 10 of the highest paying jobs in Honolulu that don’t require a college degree along with their annual mean salary:

Commercial pilots ($143,720) Real estate brokers ($123,880) First-line supervisors of police and detectives ($120,740) Detectives and criminal investigators ($115,050) Transportation, storage, and distribution managers ($113,840) Elevator and escalator installers and repairers ($113,480) Lodging managers ($111,410) First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers ($108,240) Electrical power-line installers and repairers ($104,170) Electrical and electronic repairers, powerhouse, substation and relay ($103,530)

