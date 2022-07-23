‘Silently suffering’: Surgeon starts petition, demands change at Maui’s main hospital

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Healthcare workers on Maui are demanding change at the island’s only acute care hospital.

A surgeon at Maui Memorial Medical Center said they were excited when Maui Health, affiliated with Kaiser Permanente, took over the main hospital in Wailuku five years ago.

But she said probelms have only gotten worse.

“We can’t just keep leaving. They can’t just keep getting rid of us. I want to stay,” said Dr. Stephanie Yan.

The trauma surgeon fights back tears as she shares her story. Yan said she feels unheard and physicians are suffering silently because of the lack of support at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

“On some of my surgical calls, I feel like I’m practicing third-world medicine,” Dr. Yan said. “We were hopeful that Kaiser Foundation, this big name, this big hospital system that runs many hospitals in California would bring in and infuse this island with that kind of resources. But it didn’t come.”

Yan was recruited from Queens Medical Center to be Maui Memorial Medical Center’s trauma director. She says the problems go beyond healthcare worker burnout.

The critical care surgeon started an online petition five days ago that has garnered more than 1,700 signatures.

“The response from other doctors who’ve been through the trenches, they’re like, watch your back, have a Plan B. The people here are very, very fearful,” Yan recalled.

She also said state legislators should be questioning why so many healthcare professionals are leaving the hospital.

Hospital officials said in a statement that one third of the past five years has been dominated by the pandemic and healthcare throughout the nation has been immensely impacted.

“The pandemic and its effects have contributed to a well-documented nationwide trend of many professionals reflecting on balance in their lives and deciding to make changes,” Maui Health officials said.

