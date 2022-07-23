Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Steve Jobs’ original Apple computer prototype up for auction

An original prototype for Apple's first desktop computer is going on the auction block and...
An original prototype for Apple's first desktop computer is going on the auction block and could sell for a very high price.(RR AUCTION)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:59 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 45-year-old computer may become one of the most expensive ever sold.

That’s because it was owned by Apple founder Steve Jobs.

An original prototype for Apple’s first desktop computer is going on the auction block.

The Apple I was hand soldered in 1976 by co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I is currently up for auction.
Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I is currently up for auction.(RR AUCTION)

The pair used it to demo their technology and secure their first major order.

The bidding is already up to more than $200,000 with the auction continuing until Aug. 18.

Analysts believe the computer could sell for as high as $500,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police say a 27-year-old woman was murdered by her husband on the side of the H-3...
Friends: Victim in deadly H-3 stabbing was pregnant, tried to leave relationship
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation following an alleged sword attack in Waikiki.
‘So horrible’: Suspect accused of chopping man’s hand off with sword at Waikiki store
The leading Democratic candidates for governor ― businesswoman Vicky Cayetano, Lt. Gov. Josh...
Leading Democratic, GOP candidates for governor spar in HNN Super Debate
Technical problems with the state's online victim's notification network allowed a high-profile...
Glitches in state’s victims notification network leaves rape survivor in the dark
Legatasia is described as 5 feet 10 inches, weighing at 140 lbs with a thin build. His vehicle...
HPD: Suspect wanted after allegedly firing multiple rounds at a group of people in McCully

Latest News

Dr. Stephanie Yan.
‘Silently suffering’: Surgeon starts petition, demands change at Maui’s main hospital
FILE PHOTO - Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered...
Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in AZ governor’s race
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
Mother: Military spouse fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway sought help for repeated abuse
FILE - The action planned for this summer was announced Friday and bypasses some environmental...
US takes emergency action to save sequoias from wildfires
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City.
Amber Alert canceled out of Texas; 11-year-old found safe