Stepfather who chained his child to porch, beat him with a 2-by-4 is sentenced

Alexander Aquino
Alexander Aquino(Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man found guilty of unlawful imprisonment after violently restraining his stepson with a chain has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Alexander Aquino, 47, is accused of beating his 14-year-old stepson with a 2-by-4 while the boy was chained by his neck to their porch in South Kona in 2020.

His wife, Amy, is also under scrutiny since both of them failed to render the proper medical care to the boy after he broke his back from trying to escape the house in an incident two years ago.

Aquino’s wife is facing similar charges for unlawful imprisonment of a minor but pleaded “no contest” in April.

Alexander Aquino was taken into custody Friday to begin his term immediately.

“This was a case of family violence, child abuse, and neglect,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. “We pray that today’s sentencing brings some sense of justice to those involved.

To report child abuse or neglect, call the state hotline at 1-888-380-6688.

