Ready for the new school year? Get free school supplies, haircuts at this Oahu community event

The collaboration is be proving free school supplies and haircuts to students this Saturday...
The collaboration is be proving free school supplies and haircuts to students this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Palama Settlement Dining Hall.
By HNN Staff
Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The start of the new school year is right around the corner.

Palama Settlement, Kutthroat Barber Shop, Braids by Bambi and the Motorcycle Club Tatau want the community to start off the school year right.

The collaboration is be proving free school supplies and haircuts to students this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Palama Settlement Dining Hall.

Appointments for the haircuts are required and can be made by calling (808) 845-3945.

School supplies will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

