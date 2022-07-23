Park rangers rescue hypothermic family during trek up Maui’s highest peak

KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Park Service rangers rescued a hypothermic family in the Haleakala Crater on Thursday.

According to the agency, park rangers responded to call of a Maui family in distress around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, close to the Kapaloa Cabin area which is located at 7,250 ft.

Upon arrival, rescue crews said they found three adults and two children suffering from various stages of hypothermia and dehydration.

Authorities said a 40-year old male was a unable to walk out of the crater and was carried three miles down to the Haleakala Visitor Center and evaluated by paramedics.

All family members declined medical care.

“Thanks to a large team of hardworking first responders, tragedy was averted,” said Haleakala National Park Superintendent Natalie Gates.

Chief Ranger Ari Wong added, “Visitors to our remote backcountry, whether they are locals or off-island tourists, need to be prepared for changing and challenging conditions. Don’t become complacent — you put yourselves, your loved ones, and our rangers at risk.”

