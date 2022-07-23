Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Park rangers rescue hypothermic family during trek up Maui’s highest peak

National park rangers rescue hypothermic hiker
National park rangers rescue hypothermic hiker(National Park Services)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:51 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Park Service rangers rescued a hypothermic family in the Haleakala Crater on Thursday.

According to the agency, park rangers responded to call of a Maui family in distress around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, close to the Kapaloa Cabin area which is located at 7,250 ft.

Upon arrival, rescue crews said they found three adults and two children suffering from various stages of hypothermia and dehydration.

Authorities said a 40-year old male was a unable to walk out of the crater and was carried three miles down to the Haleakala Visitor Center and evaluated by paramedics.

All family members declined medical care.

“Thanks to a large team of hardworking first responders, tragedy was averted,” said Haleakala National Park Superintendent Natalie Gates.

Chief Ranger Ari Wong added, “Visitors to our remote backcountry, whether they are locals or off-island tourists, need to be prepared for changing and challenging conditions. Don’t become complacent — you put yourselves, your loved ones, and our rangers at risk.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police say a 27-year-old woman was murdered by her husband on the side of the H-3...
Friends: Victim in deadly H-3 stabbing was pregnant, tried to leave relationship
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation following an alleged sword attack in Waikiki.
‘So horrible’: Suspect accused of chopping man’s hand off with sword at Waikiki store
The leading Democratic candidates for governor ― businesswoman Vicky Cayetano, Lt. Gov. Josh...
Leading Democratic, GOP candidates for governor spar in HNN Super Debate
Technical problems with the state's online victim's notification network allowed a high-profile...
Glitches in state’s victims notification network leaves rape survivor in the dark
Legatasia is described as 5 feet 10 inches, weighing at 140 lbs with a thin build. His vehicle...
HPD: Suspect wanted after allegedly firing multiple rounds at a group of people in McCully

Latest News

Rush uses uses the makeup to accentuate lights and darks so that it seems like the clouds and...
Hawaii artist who paints with makeup is breaking the rules of traditional art
UH will no longer be managing Mauna Kea. Instead, it will be a governor-appointed 11-member...
Lawmakers start accepting applications for new authority to manage Mauna Kea
Officials are investigating a house fire in Kihei on Thursday morning.
Fire tears through Maui home, displacing 4 residents
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Hawaii artist who paints with makeup is breaking the rules of traditional art