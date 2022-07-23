Tributes
‘Liar,’ ‘slum lord’: Mud-slinging on debate stage could leave voters with new questions

The candidates trade accusations over their side businesses.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:49 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During Thursday’s gubernatorial Super Debate, Congressman Kai Kahele accused Lt. Gov. Josh Green of profiting from the pandemic while Green attacked Kahele as a “slum lord.”

“You have three sources of income, lieutenant governor. Private physician and this mystery LLC called Green Health International through which you received $600,000 in income during the last three years,” Kahele said.

“Is the reason, lieutenant governor, why you didn’t tell us the sources of income last week that you don’t want to the public to know how you have personally benefited from those sources while serving as lieutenant governor?”

But Green said that’s the salary he earns as an emergency room doctor on the Big Island.

“It’s my clinical work. Period. End of story. There’s been innuendo all over the place. I’ve never worked any way shape or form for the pharmaceutical industry or anything like that,” said Green.

Kahele called him a “liar,” and insisted Green release documents about his income but Green’s campaign said they are not immediately available.

[SPECIAL SECTION: HNN Super Debate]

Meanwhile, Green raised questions about Kahele’s record as a landlord.

“He also has an LLC in the state of Tennessee which he never discusses, which deals with slum lord housing,” said Green.

Colin says Josh Green remains the target on the democratic side of the governor's race. He also reacts to BJ Penn's performance and the rest of the republicans

According to his disclosures with Congress and the state Ethics Commission, Kahele owns several rental properties in Tennessee. Based on Google maps photos, the homes don’t appear to be run-down.

But a check of Tennessee court records shows that between 2010 and 2014, Kahele has filed more than a dozen eviction lawsuits against his tenants.

“That’s a lot of evictions in a very short period of time,” said Colin Moore, a University of Hawaii political science professor.

“The Congressman should explain why there were all these evictions and properties he owned in Tennessee.”

Kahele’s campaign did not respond to our questions about his Tennessee properties.

