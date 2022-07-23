Tributes
Hawaii’s Bobby King falls by unanimous decision to Gadzhi Rabadanov in Bellator 283

(@BellatorMMA)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:49 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the preliminary rounds of Bellator 283, Hawaii’s Bobby King met Russia’s Gadzhi Rabadanov in Tacoma, Washington.

The local boy entered the match with a two fight win streak before Friday nights defeat.

King landed 17 strikes out of 50 thrown, while his opponent landed 88 of 123.

Rabadanov secured the victory with scores of 30-27 in all three rounds.

The 38-year-old maintains a record of 12-5.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

