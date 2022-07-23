Fire tears through Maui home, displacing 4 residents
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A house fire in Kihei Thursday morning has displaced four residents, officials on Maui said.
Crews responded to the alarm around 6:30 a.m. at Mehani Circle.
According to the Maui Fire Department, the garage, vehicles and attic space above the second floor of a two-story home were engulfed in flames.
The blaze was extinguished just before 9:30 a.m.
Fire officials said the Red Cross is assisting the four displaced residents.
The blaze caused an estimated $183,500 in damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.