Fire tears through Maui home, displacing 4 residents

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A house fire in Kihei Thursday morning has displaced four residents, officials on Maui said.

Crews responded to the alarm around 6:30 a.m. at Mehani Circle.

According to the Maui Fire Department, the garage, vehicles and attic space above the second floor of a two-story home were engulfed in flames.

The blaze was extinguished just before 9:30 a.m.

Fire officials said the Red Cross is assisting the four displaced residents.

The blaze caused an estimated $183,500 in damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

