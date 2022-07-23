Tributes
Disney parks change ‘fairy godmother’ title to gender-neutral ‘apprentice,’ report says

Disney is reportedly changing the name of its 'fairy godmothers' to a more gender-neutral...
Disney is reportedly changing the name of its 'fairy godmothers' to a more gender-neutral 'apprentice' title.(Peter Cosgrove/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:53 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Employees at Disney’s popular Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques are reportedly getting a more gender-neutral title.

Disney shared that “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices” at Disney World and Disneyland will now help children dress up as their favorite characters at the boutique and get them storybook stunning upon reopening on Aug. 25.

According to Streaming The Magic, a blog dedicated to Disney events, the boutique cast members were previously “Fairy God Mothers in Training,” but the name change to apprentices will allow workers who do not identify as women to be a part of the magic.

According to the blog, the boutique has been a longtime tradition for families to bring their children to get dressed and styled as their favorite Disney characters.

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques have been closed since the early stages of the pandemic, but Disney reports online reservations will once again be available in early August.

