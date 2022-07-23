Tributes
From Central Florida to Hawaii: There’s a new feline in town

Anala the Sumatran tiger
Anala the Sumatran tiger(City and County of Honolulu)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:32 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Look out, there’s a new feline in town and she received a police escort Thursday evening across Oahu.

Meet Anala, a 207 pound female Sumatran tiger from Central Florida who’ll be living at the Honolulu Zoo.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi hinted the news about her arrival on his Twitter account.

Anala’s father Malosi was born at the Honolulu Zoo in 2008 before he was transferred to Florida where Anala and her brother Jeda were raised.

The almost 5-year-old tiger will be housed with her male mate Seattle at the zoo. Which is also in the exhibit right next to Anala’s biological grandmother Chrissie.

Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos said Seattle is a “genetically suitable match” for Anala and they hope the two will successfully breed and produce great-grand children for Chrissie.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, Sumatran tigers are critically endangered with no more than 400 believed to be left in their total population.

Mother: Military spouse fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway sought help for repeated abuse


