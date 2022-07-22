Woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder in Waipahu double stabbing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The woman accused of stabbing her ex-lover and woman in Waipahu pleaded not guilty to attempted murder on Thursday, officials said.

Irene Guzman is charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder.

According to court documents, the victims were sleeping when the 31-year-old allegedly broke into her ex-boyfriend’s house and attacked both of them with a knife.

Law enforcement sources said when Guzman saw her ex-boyfriend asleep in bed with another woman she grabbed a knife from his kitchen and stabbed him in the head and arm.

Guzman was captured by police in Pearl City shortly after fleeing the crime scene at the intersection of Moanalua Road and Kaahumanu Street.

Records show the couple’s two-year relationship had just ended. The victim told police he left Guzman three days before the attack.

Guzman’s bail is at $750,000 and her trial is set to start in September.

