Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder in Waipahu double stabbing

Mug shot of suspect Irene Castro Guzman.
Mug shot of suspect Irene Castro Guzman.(Honolulu Police)
By Allyson Blair
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:45 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The woman accused of stabbing her ex-lover and woman in Waipahu pleaded not guilty to attempted murder on Thursday, officials said.

Irene Guzman is charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder.

According to court documents, the victims were sleeping when the 31-year-old allegedly broke into her ex-boyfriend’s house and attacked both of them with a knife.

Law enforcement sources said when Guzman saw her ex-boyfriend asleep in bed with another woman she grabbed a knife from his kitchen and stabbed him in the head and arm.

Police: Suspect in double stabbing attacked victims while they were sleeping
Woman accused in double stabbing in Waipahu charged with attempted murder

Guzman was captured by police in Pearl City shortly after fleeing the crime scene at the intersection of Moanalua Road and Kaahumanu Street.

Records show the couple’s two-year relationship had just ended. The victim told police he left Guzman three days before the attack.

Guzman’s bail is at $750,000 and her trial is set to start in September.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police say a 27-year-old woman was murdered by her husband on the side of the H-3...
Victim in deadly H-3 stabbing was pregnant, tried to leave ‘abusive’ relationship, friends say
A controversial Hawaiian paramilitary group is being accused of squatting on another parcel of...
Landowner accuses Hawaii paramilitary group of forcing him out, squatting on property
HPD said the officers were responding to a terroristic threatening call in Ko’olina and went to...
Police officers responded with their guns drawn. They had the wrong house
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo
Generic Image
National jewelry chain must issue refunds, forgive debt as part of multi-state deal

Latest News

Honolulu police say a 27-year-old woman was murdered by her husband on the side of the H-3...
Victim in deadly H-3 stabbing was pregnant, tried to leave ‘abusive’ relationship, friends say
Legatasia is described as 5 feet 10 inches, weighing at 140 lbs with a thin build. His vehicle...
Police ask for public’s help in locating 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection to shooting in University area
Hawaii Police Department
Hawaii Island man dies in apparent drowning off Kona
Officials said that under a new law, the authority will be tasked with managing Mauna Kea lands...
Have a passion for Mauna Kea? State seeks applicants for new management authority