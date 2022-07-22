Tributes
Police ask for public’s help in locating 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection to shooting in University area

Legatasia is described as 5 feet 10 inches, weighing at 140 lbs with a thin build. His vehicle is known to be a blue 2013 Toyota Corolla, bearing Hawaii license RXD-985.(HPD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:16 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are asking the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in the University area Monday night.

Tyler Lafaele Legatasia is accused of attempted murder in the second degree.

According to police reports, the incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Monday near the Ala Wai Community Park.

The victim and his friends were involved in an argument with two males. Both males left but returned shortly thereafter at which time Suspect #1 pulled out a firearm and shot several times at the victim and his friends. The victim was shot and sustained gunshots wounds.

The suspects then fled in a vehicle that was being driven by an unknown person, Suspect #3.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition with a non-life threatening injuries.

Through the investigation Suspect #1 and Suspect #2 were positively identified. Suspect #2 was located and arrested without incident and is currently in custody.

Suspect #1 was positively identified as Legatasia. HPD warns that the suspect may be in possession of a firearm.

Legatasia is described as 5 feet 10 inches, weighing at 140 lbs with a thin build. His vehicle is known to be a blue 2013 Toyota Corolla, bearing Hawaii license RXD-985.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300 or send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips App.

