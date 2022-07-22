Tributes
Advertisement

Open House: Modern styled home in Waipahu and comfortable senior living on Kalakaua Avenue

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HI Now Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, check out this modern, charming, and completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Waipahu! This beautiful residence offers style and comfort with an open floor plan ideal for entertaining. The spacious kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and an island with granite countertops and custom cabinetry. The large primary bedroom suite has a sizable walk-in closet with closet system. Be cool this summer with split a/c throughout and double-paned windows adorned with plantation shutters. Enjoy indoor and outdoor living with covered lanai in a fully fenced wrap around yard perfect for your furry friends! Schedule your showing today.

Next up, enjoy the senior lifestyle at One Kalakaua Senior Living. This corner unit with a lanai allows you to sit out and take in the sun! The very large custom built, walk in closet is one of the most unique features of this unit! All Residents pay monthly maintenance and club fees, which includes: weekly maid service, daily meals, utilities, and access to amenities like the heated pool, full service dining room, exercise classes, library, computer room and more. Relax and enjoy the One Kalakaua lifestyle.

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank!

Kylie Kuioka
From big dreams to the big screen: Check out this Hawaii tween’s talents in a theater near you

