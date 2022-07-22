Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Midday Newscast: “Final” January 6th Committee Hearing focuses on Trump timeline

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
By Jonathan Jared Saupe
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:05 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.

By HNN Staff

Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:56 PM HST|Updated: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:26 PM HST

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police say a 27-year-old woman was murdered by her husband on the side of the H-3...
Friends: Victim in deadly H-3 stabbing was pregnant, tried to leave relationship
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation following an alleged sword attack in Waikiki.
‘So horrible’: Suspect accused of chopping man’s hand off with sword at Waikiki store
Technical problems with the state's online victim's notification network allowed a high-profile...
Glitches in state’s victims notification network leaves rape survivor in the dark
The leading Democratic candidates for governor ― businesswoman Vicky Cayetano, Lt. Gov. Josh...
Leading Democratic, GOP candidates for governor spar in HNN Super Debate
Legatasia is described as 5 feet 10 inches, weighing at 140 lbs with a thin build. His vehicle...
HPD: Suspect wanted after allegedly firing multiple rounds at a group of people in McCully

Latest News

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
A $325 million superyacht tied to a Russian billionaire has left Honolulu.
Midday Newscast: Possible Fabergé egg seized on Russian yacht that docked in Honolulu
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Midday Newscast: China also grapples with heatwave, COVID workers collapsing