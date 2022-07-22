Tributes
Man accused of secretly recording women, underage girl in bathroom, authorities say

Authorities say Eric Zobre is facing secret peeping, sexual exploitation of a minor and other charges in North Carolina. (Source: WITN)
By WITN Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A man in North Carolina is facing 16 felony charges after deputies say he took pictures of women with a hidden camera.

WITN reports Eric Zobre is facing charges that include secret peeping, possession of images from secret peeping, sexual exploitation of a minor and violating a domestic violence protective order.

According to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, the case against Zobre started in December 2021 when deputies became aware of a domestic violence protective order violation.

Authorities said Zobre was taken into custody for that violation and then a person informed them that he was also showing various nude photos of women to other people.

According to the sheriff’s office, this person said Zobre was telling others how he got the images along with stealing items from his employer, Grady White Boats.

After a search warrant, deputies said they seized a camera and other electronic devices and the suspected stolen items from Zobre’s employer. They found photos of women in various stages of undressing on the devices.

Pitt County detectives and those from Atlantic Beach police said they identified multiple victims in the photos, including an underage girl, with images of the women in restrooms.

Deputies said they also found numerous photos of Zobre’s previous partners, reportedly used to humiliate them.

Zobre’s employer, Grady White Boats, confirmed the items police found appeared to be stolen property from the company.

Authorities said Zobre was booked into jail on a $1.375 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

