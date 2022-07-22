Looking to work in hospitality? 2 companies to hold job fairs in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for a job in hospitality? Two companies are hiring here in the islands.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is holding two more virtual job fairs — on Friday and another on Wednesday.

The company is looking to fill 130 positions at its four Maui resorts, from hourly housekeepers through salaried management.

On Hawaii Island, Hilton Grand Vacations is also looking to hire for its King’s Land property in Waikoloa.

The hiring event is on Aug. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Onsite interviews will be held and conditional job offers made on the spot.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.