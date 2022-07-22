Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Looking to work in hospitality? 2 companies to hold job fairs in Hawaii

Looking for a job in hospitality? Two companies are hiring here in the islands.
Looking for a job in hospitality? Two companies are hiring here in the islands.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for a job in hospitality? Two companies are hiring here in the islands.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is holding two more virtual job fairs — on Friday and another on Wednesday.

The company is looking to fill 130 positions at its four Maui resorts, from hourly housekeepers through salaried management.

On Hawaii Island, Hilton Grand Vacations is also looking to hire for its King’s Land property in Waikoloa.

The hiring event is on Aug. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Onsite interviews will be held and conditional job offers made on the spot.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. near Kapaa Quarry Road in...
HPD: Suspect allegedly stabbed wife to death on H-3 Freeway
A controversial Hawaiian paramilitary group is being accused of squatting on another parcel of...
Landowner accuses Hawaii paramilitary group of forcing him out, squatting on property
HPD said the officers were responding to a terroristic threatening call in Ko’olina and went to...
Police officers responded with their guns drawn. They had the wrong house
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo
Generic Image
National jewelry chain must issue refunds, forgive debt as part of multi-state deal

Latest News

Hawaii Police Department
Hawaii Island man dies after possible drowning in waters off Kona
Officials said that under a new law, the authority will be tasked with managing Mauna Kea lands...
Have a passion for Mauna Kea? State seeks applicants for new management authority
With a little less than a month until the August primary election, the city finished mailing...
Ready to vote? Primary election ballots are now headed to mailboxes on Oahu
It’s debate night and the candidates are ready.
Top candidates for governor, lieutenant governor to spar on HNN Super Debate stage