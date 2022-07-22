Tributes
Locally breezy trade wind weather pattern for the next several days

7-Day Forecast
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:21 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Strong areas of high pressure to the north will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds blowing over the islands well into the weekend and the early part of next week. Clouds and passing showers will affect mainly windward and mauka areas during the nights and mornings. Most leeward areas will remain dry, save for the Kona slopes of Hawaii Island, where afternoon pop-up showers will be possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Surf will remain small for the next several days. A new small, long-period south could bring a small boost in wave heights early next week. A much larger swell is forecast late next week, and could push south shore waves near advisory levels. Steady trade winds will keep choppy surf coming in for east shores, with north and west shores remaining generally flat into the coming week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins