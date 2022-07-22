Top candidates for governor, lieutenant governor to spar on HNN Super Debate stage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s debate night and the candidates are ready.

The leading Democratic candidates for governor ― businesswoman Vicky Cayetano, Lt. Gov. Josh Green and U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele ― will be the first to take the stage Thursday night in the HNN Super Debate.

They’ll be followed by the top three Republican candidates for governor and then four Democratic contenders for the seat of lieutenant governor. The debate kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on KGMB, K5 and streaming online.

Inflation and Hawaii’s highest-in-the-nation cost of living are expected to be key topics at the Democratic gubernatorial debate. Other hot-button issues to be discussed include tourism, housing and climate change.

Green is heading into the debate as the clear frontrunner, with nearly half of Democratic primary voters supporting him. Kahele was in a distant second place in a recent Civil Beat/HNN poll and Cayetano was third.

But the lieutenant governor still has to woo a hefty group of undecided voters ― about 1 in 5 said they weren’t sure who they planned to support in the primary election. And he’s sure to face tough questions from his opponents about his time in public office and his troubled relationship with the governor.

HNN Political Analyst Colin Moore said Green’s lead has been consistent through the election season.

In other words, the window for Cayetano or Kahele to make a big splash is closing.

Want to hear from the Republican candidates? The GOP governor’s debate starts at 7:30 p.m.

In the Civil Beat/HNN poll, Green’s lead was most pronounced among Hawaii voters 50 and up. More than half threw their support behind him. Among those 18 to 49, about 38% said they planned to vote for him.

The candidates are preparing to debate as Hawaii voters grapple with a long list of kitchen table issues ― from rising inflation to a hot housing market and a continued outmigration of families looking for more opportunities.

They’re also expected to tackle other key issues, including how they plan to address everything from educational learning loss to economic diversification to the pandemic’s ongoing strain on the population. And Democratic voters will also undoubtedly be hoping to hear their views on preserving abortion and other rights.

While the primary election in the islands isn’t until Aug. 13, Hawaii’s mail-in election system means the vast majority of voters will be casting their votes much earlier. Ballots are to arrive in mailboxes by July 26.

The top vote-getter in the Democratic race will face off against the lead Republican candidate in the general.

