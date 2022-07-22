Tributes
Advertisement

Hawaii Island man dies in apparent drowning off Kona

Hawaii Police Department
Hawaii Police Department(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:25 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 63-year-old man has died after a possible drowning in waters off Kona on Sunday, Hawaii Island police said.

Police responded to reports of a paddle boarder in distress along the 5700 block of Alii Drive around 4:30 p.m.

Officials said bystanders pulled the unresponsive man from the waters and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

First responders transported him to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Dante Del Rosario, of Kona.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death.

Police are investigating.

This story will be updated.

