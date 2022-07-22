Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Police release footage of woman’s car getting hit by a train

Body camera footage shows the driver crossing the tracks and getting T-boned by the freight train. (KCRG, Police)
By Phil Reed and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:53 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – Police in Iowa say a woman barely escaped death after the car she was in was hit by a train. Authorities released the body camera footage to KCRG.

Officers with the Hiawatha Police Department were responding to a separate call when they heard a train conductor blowing his horn at a driver going over the tracks. That particular railroad crossing did not have crossing arms.

The officer’s body camera footage shows the 50-year-old driver crossing the tracks and getting T-boned by the freight train.

Police say luck was on the woman’s side because the train hit the back door on the driver’s side, barely missing her door.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

No charges have been filed but police said alcohol may have played a factor.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police say a 27-year-old woman was murdered by her husband on the side of the H-3...
Friends: Victim in deadly H-3 stabbing was pregnant, tried to leave relationship
Technical problems with the state's online victim's notification network allowed a high-profile...
Glitches in state’s victims notification network leaves rape survivor in the dark
The leading Democratic candidates for governor ― businesswoman Vicky Cayetano, Lt. Gov. Josh...
Leading Democratic, GOP candidates for governor spar in HNN Super Debate
Kylie Kuioka
From big dreams to the big screen: Check out this Hawaii tween’s talents in a theater near you
Mitsunaga and Associates
Taxpayers funded millions in contracts for troubled engineering firm at center of federal probe

Latest News

FILE - A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket ten...
Ukraine, Russia sign U.N. deal to export grain on Black Sea
Liz Cheney
“Final” January 6th Committee Hearing focuses on Trump timeline
A man attacked U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for New York governor, during a...
GOP nominee for N.Y. governor attacked at rally
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild...
White House tries to make Biden’s COVID a ‘teachable moment’