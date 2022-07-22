Forecast: Breezy winds to hold firm through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surface high pressure far north of the state will continue to produce moderate to locally breezy trade winds through the weekend and on into the middle of next week. Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas with just a few showers expected over select leeward areas at times.We could see an increase in trade wind showers late next week if the remnants of Estelle moves through the island chain.

A new small, long-period south swell could give south shore surf a small boost early next week. A much larger long-period south swell is forecast to arrive late next week. A small, longer period east swell associated with dissipating tropical system Estelle may give surf a small boost over the weekend.

