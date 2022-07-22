3 additional monkeypox cases reported in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has identified three additional cases of monkeypox in the state.

This brings the total number of cases in Hawaii to 11.

According to the Health Department, two of them are Oahu residents. Officials have determined that one of those cases is tied to a previously reported case.

The third individual was diagnosed on Kauai and that person’s case was associated with travel outside of the state.

Connections to previously reported cases are under investigation.

“Monkeypox cases continue to increase across the country — and we expect to see more cases in Hawaii,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan. “We continue to take action to support individuals diagnosed with monkeypox, conduct contact tracing, vaccinate close contacts and those with high-risk exposure, and educate the community.”

At this time, health officials said the risk to most Hawaii residents remains low.

DOH continues to conduct contact tracing and coordinate vaccination and treatment.

Health experts said monkeypox can spread through direct contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with the virus. It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets.

In Hawaii, officials said at least some of the cases have been reported among gay or bisexual men.

DOH reminds members of the community to respond with an inclusive, fact-based approach when discussing monkeypox. Officials said stigma is unacceptable and can drive people away from seeking healthcare services.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.