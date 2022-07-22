Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Suspect accused of following female into her Manoa home with knife, sexually assaulting her

HPD opened an attempted murder investigation after a man's hand was allegedly cult off with a sword.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:44 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of following a female into her home with a knife and sexually assaulting her.

The incident happened on Monday just before 10 p.m.

According to Honolulu CrimeStoppers, the male followed a female victim as she was walking home on Woolsey Street.

Authorities said the suspect then entered her home, took out a knife, restrained her and then sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches and roughly 140 to 150 pounds. He has light tan or olive skin and has black, curly or frizzy hair that was tied up in a ponytail.

He was wearing a light-colored, short-sleeve shirt, dark pants, Adidas slides, a black surgical mask and was possibly wearing glasses.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police say a 27-year-old woman was murdered by her husband on the side of the H-3...
Friends: Victim in deadly H-3 stabbing was pregnant, tried to leave relationship
HPD has opened an attempted murder investigation following an alleged sword attack in Waikiki.
‘So horrible’: Suspect accused of chopping man’s hand off with sword at Waikiki store
Technical problems with the state's online victim's notification network allowed a high-profile...
Glitches in state’s victims notification network leaves rape survivor in the dark
The leading Democratic candidates for governor ― businesswoman Vicky Cayetano, Lt. Gov. Josh...
Leading Democratic, GOP candidates for governor spar in HNN Super Debate
Legatasia is described as 5 feet 10 inches, weighing at 140 lbs with a thin build. His vehicle...
HPD: Suspect wanted after allegedly firing multiple rounds at a group of people in McCully

Latest News

Midday Newscast: “Final” January 6th Committee Hearing focuses on Trump timeline
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
This brings the total number of cases in Hawaii to 11.
3 additional monkeypox cases reported in Hawaii
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
3 additional monkeypox cases reported in Hawaii