Suspect accused of following female into her Manoa home with knife, sexually assaulting her

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of following a female into her home with a knife and sexually assaulting her.

The incident happened on Monday just before 10 p.m.

According to Honolulu CrimeStoppers, the male followed a female victim as she was walking home on Woolsey Street.

Authorities said the suspect then entered her home, took out a knife, restrained her and then sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches and roughly 140 to 150 pounds. He has light tan or olive skin and has black, curly or frizzy hair that was tied up in a ponytail.

He was wearing a light-colored, short-sleeve shirt, dark pants, Adidas slides, a black surgical mask and was possibly wearing glasses.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.