Stars of traveling production of ‘Hamilton’ talk bringing the smash hit to the islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Broadway’s biggest hit musicals is coming to Hawaii — with two star cast members and the producer arriving early to make the long-awaited announcement.

Worldwide sensation ‘Hamilton’ will run from Dec. 7 to Jan. 29 at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

This marks the first time Hamilton will be performed in Hawaii.

“My first solo trip went to Kauai then spent a couple of days here and I just remember thinking I have to come back here and so to bring Hamilton here for the first time for two months during Christmas its so great,” said DeAundré Woods, who plays the title role of Alexander Hamilton.

“I auditioned for Hamilton about 10 times and I’ve been a standby for a while and now I’m taking over the role of Alexander Hamilton it’s pretty crazy.”

Next to Woods is star Morgan Anita Wood, set to play Eliza Hamilton.

“We’re the first Hamilton and Eliza in Hawaii ever and so it’s mind boggling to me and such an honor and I’m so grateful for everyone here for the most beautiful welcome,” said Wood.

Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton takes the audience through the unlikely story of one of America’s founding fathers with a modern twist on traditional musical theatre.

Since its premiere in 2015, Hamilton has taken home 11 tony awards, a Grammy for best musical theatre album, and a Pulitzer prize in drama.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

