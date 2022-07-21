Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Stars of traveling production of ‘Hamilton’ talk bringing the smash hit to the islands

One of Broadway’s biggest hit musicals is coming to Hawaii — with two star cast members and the producer arriving early to make the long-awaited announcement.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:28 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Broadway’s biggest hit musicals is coming to Hawaii — with two star cast members and the producer arriving early to make the long-awaited announcement.

Worldwide sensation ‘Hamilton’ will run from Dec. 7 to Jan. 29 at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

This marks the first time Hamilton will be performed in Hawaii.

“My first solo trip went to Kauai then spent a couple of days here and I just remember thinking I have to come back here and so to bring Hamilton here for the first time for two months during Christmas its so great,” said DeAundré Woods, who plays the title role of Alexander Hamilton.

“I auditioned for Hamilton about 10 times and I’ve been a standby for a while and now I’m taking over the role of Alexander Hamilton it’s pretty crazy.”

Next to Woods is star Morgan Anita Wood, set to play Eliza Hamilton.

“We’re the first Hamilton and Eliza in Hawaii ever and so it’s mind boggling to me and such an honor and I’m so grateful for everyone here for the most beautiful welcome,” said Wood.

Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton takes the audience through the unlikely story of one of America’s founding fathers with a modern twist on traditional musical theatre.

Since its premiere in 2015, Hamilton has taken home 11 tony awards, a Grammy for best musical theatre album, and a Pulitzer prize in drama.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A controversial Hawaiian paramilitary group is being accused of squatting on another parcel of...
Landowner accuses Hawaii paramilitary group of forcing him out, squatting on property
In Kona, waves crashed over a wall just before a wedding ceremony was set to begin.
Clean-up efforts underway after huge south swell sends waves crashing into homes, businesses
HPD said the officers were responding to a terroristic threatening call in Ko’olina and went to...
Police officers responded with their guns drawn. They had the wrong house
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo
The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday.
Police open attempted murder investigation after man shot in McCully

Latest News

The annual awards show is happening this week Wednesday in Waikiki.
TONIGHT: Here’s how to watch the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards live on K5 and online
Picture Shows: Maui Invasive Species Committee team take a helicopter into an inaccessible part...
Maui’s battle against miconia featured in new BBC series: The Green Planet
In a significant step to attack climate change and energy waste, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi...
Honolulu high-rises guzzle electricity. A new law is aimed at changing that
Mitsunaga and Associates
Taxpayers funded millions in contracts for troubled engineering firm at center of federal probe