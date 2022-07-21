Recent large surf takes out chunk of Hawaii Island’s famous Holei Sea Arch
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:44 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The famous Holei Sea Arch on Hawaii Island is in danger of collapsing, park rangers say.
The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park said last weekend’s historic south swell knocked a big chunk off the 90-foot lava rock formation on the coast.
The arch is believed to have formed about 550 years ago. It has been closed for years due to instability, but HVNP said there’s a safe viewing area near the end of Chain of Craters Road.
Park rangers said the arch could collapse into the ocean at any time without warning.
