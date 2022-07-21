Rainbow Wahine soccer unveils official schedule ahead of upcoming 2022 season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Soccer season is right around the corner for the University of Hawaii.

Thursday morning the Rainbow Wahine and head coach Michele Nagamine officially announced the upcoming 2022 schedule.

The ‘Bows will play 17 matches, 7 of which will be played at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

UH kicks off the season on the road with an exhibition match at Northern Arizona on Aug. 14.

This marks the first time in 10 years the Rainbow Wahine open their season on the road.

The teams regular season begins on Aug. 18 at Grand Canyon before meeting Arizona State on Aug. 21.

Back on the islands, the ‘Bows are set to host two non-conference matches against Seattle on Aug. 25, then Nicholls State three days later.

The last three of four matches for Hawaii will be played at home beginning on Oct. 16 with CSU Bakersfield.

The ‘Bows wrap up the season on the road at UC Irvine on Oct. 27.

