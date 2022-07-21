Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Principal arrested on fraud charges, placed on administrative leave, officials say

Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud charges in Mississippi.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:41 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A principal in Mississippi has been arrested on fraud charges.

Authorities said Melissa Nance is currently the principal at Nichols Elementary School, but the alleged crimes aren’t related to the Biloxi Public School District.

WLOX reports Nance’s felony charges are coming from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor and include conspiracy, intent to defraud and to make fraudulent statements/representations.

According to officials, Nance is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in Yalobusha County and has been placed on administrative leave from her job with the Biloxi school district.

“Mrs. Nance is a longtime employee and principal with an excellent record of success in the Biloxi Public School District. As we await the outcome of these allegations, we will continue to cooperate fully with the State Auditor’s Office,” Biloxi Public School District Spokeswoman Jennifer Pyron said.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Kona, waves crashed over a wall just before a wedding ceremony was set to begin.
Clean-up efforts underway after huge south swell sends waves crashing into homes, businesses
A controversial Hawaiian paramilitary group is being accused of squatting on another parcel of...
Landowner accuses Hawaii paramilitary group of forcing him out, squatting on property
HPD said the officers were responding to a terroristic threatening call in Ko’olina and went to...
Police officers responded with their guns drawn. They had the wrong house
The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday.
Police open attempted murder investigation after man shot in McCully
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo

Latest News

Hawaii News Now Super Debate
Leading candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor to appear on Hawaii News Now Super Debate
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has been arrested with 26 stolen catalytic...
Caught stealing: Man arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters
Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement annual convention includes HNN Super Debate
Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement annual convention includes HNN Super Debate
Kylie Kuioka
From Kaimuki to New York City, this Hawaii child actress is already on the big screen