Mid-Pacific Institute uses Esports to teach students about cybersecurity

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Students at the Mid-Pacific Institute are using Esports to learn about cybersecurity and the different opportunities the popular sport has to offer.

Coinciding with Mid-Pac’s cybersecurity week, the school has offered students a week-long Esports camp to learn about internet safety and to explore a vast new digital world.

“To give an intense week-long camp focused on both cybersecurity and Esports.” MPI director of educational technology Brian Grantham told Hawaii News Now. “Both of these industries are just exploding right now in our society and job market.”

The CyberOwls are in the middle of day three of their Esports Camp, learning the in’s and out’s of the competitive gaming world with the help of partner Vanta Sports.

Students are getting hands on action with the game ‘League of Legends’, but more importantly, being the shown the different avenues gaming can take them in the future.

“So the game and the strategy is definitely part of it, but there’s a business behind it.” Grantham said. “So not only is there artwork and designing the characters, there’s understanding the game strategy, for those people who want to get involved and create a game themselves and program the games, but also the finance behind Esports and how games are marketed and produced.”

The camp also focusing on the importance of cybersecurity, showing the kids the tools of the internet and how to use them safely.

“It’s now a tool that the kids use, it’s not just digital, it’s just a tool.” Grantham said. “Having them understand not only how the tool works, but how to use that tool safely is really critical as we move forward.”

And for the students, they say, “I’ve learned a lot of stuff I didn’t know.”

Mid-Pac 10th grader Miabella Naval says that ‘League of Legends’ was pretty foreign to her at the beginning of the week, but as the camp went along she quickly got the hang of it and is thankful that the school offered this unique summer program.

“I think it’s just very very fun, very engaging.” Naval said. “Just to be able to have this at Mid-Pac and be able to be involved in it.”

The camp wraps up on Friday.

