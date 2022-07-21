Maui family of man shot in head while driving now offering $10K reward

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones of a man shot in the head while driving on Maui last month are pleading for the public’s help.

They are now offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

The 66-year-old victim was hit while driving with his family along Maui Veteran’s Highway in Kihei around 6:30 p.m. on June 29th.

His name is being withheld to protect his privacy because family members fear he may have been targeted.

The Maui Police Department has launched an attempted murder investigation and MPD officials say detectives are following leads daily.

“There’s still someone out there with a gun or many guns who is on the side of the road or in the bushes or somewhere shooting towards cars and this could happen again,” said the victim’s friend Beth McGregor. “This may be an isolated situation, it may not be, and so until this person or the persons responsible are identified and brought to justice, then we’re all at risk.”

McGregor said the bullet is still lodged in her friend’s head and he is still hospitalized.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.

