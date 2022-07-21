Tributes
Maui County residents asked to report property damage inflicted by monstrous swells

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County residents are urged to report significant property damage inflicted by large surf and swells earlier this month, the Maui Emergency Management Agency said.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said the reports will help the agency determine whether the County is eligible to receive federal funding.

“Maui County needs this information from our residents to make the best case possible for federal assistance to help pay for property and infrastructure damage caused by large surf and swells,” said Victorino.

For more information about reporting weather-related damage, call the Maui Emergency Management Agency at (808) 270-7285 or visit their website.

To report surf damage, click here.

