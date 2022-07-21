Tributes
Live from Hawaii: Jack Johnson announces global livestream from his Waikiki show

All net proceeds earned from Jack Johnson’s Hawaii shows will be donated to the Kokua Hawaii...
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:29 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s very own Jack Johnson has announced a global livestream from one of his Waikiki shows this summer!

The concert will be broadcast live on July 30 from the Waikiki Shell at 7:30 p.m. HST.

Singers Paula Fuga and Tavana will also be sharing the stage with the multi-platinum musician.

This is all part of the artists’ ‘Meet The Moonlight’ summer tour meant to promote sustainability.

All net proceeds earned from Jack Johnson’s Hawaii shows will be donated to the Kokua Hawaii Foundation to support environmental education in the schools and communities of Hawaii.

Tickets grant access to the livestream, and also to unlimited, on-demand, replays which will be available for 48-hours only after the live show has ended.

Livestream tickets cost $15.

To purchase livestream tickets, click here.

