Native Hawaiian council’s ambitious conference agenda includes HNN Super Debate

By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:29 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds are gathering in Waikiki on Wednesday night for the annual convention of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

The non-profit’s ambitious agenda includes hosting the HNN Super Debate on Thursday night.

Kuhio Lewis, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement president and CEO, said the debate is about educating the electorate.

“We are excited because our people are going to be in the center of this movement, the center of this new political season in which we can help choose and select the next leaders of our state,” Lewis said.

[SPECIAL SECTION: HNN Super Debate]

While there have been multiple debates with top Democrats for governor and lieutenant governor, this will be the first time the three leading Republican gubernatorial candidates will appear together live on TV.

In the Super Debate lineup, the leading democratic candidates are Vicky Cayetano, Josh Green and Kai Kahele. Next up will be the Republican candidates: Duke Aiona, BJ Penn and Heidi Tsuneyoshi.

Want to watch the Super Debate online? Here’s how.

The last debate will feature four Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor: Keith Amemiya, Ikaika Anderson, Sylvia Luke and Sherry Menor-McNamara.

“What is so important to us when putting on something that is a service to the community is to make sure our news team is really guiding the questions,” said Katie Pickman, Hawaii News Now general manager.

“The fact that all the leading candidates have committed to being a part of this debate says so much about the quality of journalism that happens at Hawaii News Now,” she added.

The Super Debate will have a live audience that will be a mix of the candidates’ guests and convention attendees. Catch the debate starting at 6:30 p.m. on KGMB, K5 and across HNN’s digital platforms.

For details on how to watch the debate on air or online, click here.

