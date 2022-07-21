Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

HEAT WAVE: What extreme temperatures can do to your body

Of all natural disasters, heat is the number one killer. (SOURCE: CNN, KYW)
By Mandy Gaither
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:31 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KYW) – Of all natural disasters, heat is the number one killer, as tens of millions of Americans continue to face extreme temperatures.

Experts urge everyone to be careful as the temperatures rise because the risk factors increase as well.

Dr. Thomas Waters, who works at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, said the stifling heat can affect your body and mind.

“The combination of high temperatures and high humidity creates the right condition for a heat emergency,” he said.

Two of the most common heat-related conditions are heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

With heatstroke, the body can’t cool itself. A person with heatstroke may sweat profusely or not at all. They can become confused or pass out and could also have a seizure.

Heat exhaustion happens when the body loses too much water or salt through excessive sweating. Symptoms include nausea, dizziness, irritability, thirst, headache and elevated body temperature.

“If somebody notices that in somebody that they’re in the heat with, they need to take action right away and seek help,” Waters said.

Extreme high temperatures can also put significant strain on the heart or make breathing more difficult.

Studies have shown that exposure to extreme heat can also contribute to mental health issues, problems for pregnant women and poor birth outcomes.

To stay safe, Waters said it’s best to stay out of the heat as much as possible.

“You just need to take frequent breaks, you need to hydrate and you need to decrease the intensity of your workload or your workout,” Waters said.

The elderly, children and people with chronic diseases and mental health problems are at the highest risk of heat-related illness, along with people who take certain medicines, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A controversial Hawaiian paramilitary group is being accused of squatting on another parcel of...
Landowner accuses Hawaii paramilitary group of forcing him out, squatting on property
Police and emergency crews responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. near Kapaa Quarry Road in...
27-year-old woman stabbed to death on H-3 Freeway; police investigation ongoing
HPD said the officers were responding to a terroristic threatening call in Ko’olina and went to...
Police officers responded with their guns drawn. They had the wrong house
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo
Generic Image
National jewelry chain must issue refunds, forgive debt as part of multi-state deal