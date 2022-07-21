Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo takes home ESPY for Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The legend of Jocelyn Alo continues.

The Hau’ula native and former Oklahoma Sooner took home her first ESPY on Tuesday night for Best College Athlete in Women’s Sports during the ESPY Preview Show on ESPN.

The NCAA home run queen was also up for another ESPY during the main show on Wednesday night — Best Record Setting Performance — going up against the likes of Stephen Curry, Allyson Felix and Tom Brady.

Unfortunately, the honor would go to Curry who was also the host of the show.

Alo had a historic senior season in Norman, finishing hitting over .500 with 34 home runs and a slugging percentage of 1.212 to set the all-time home run record with 122.

The Campbell high alumni is currently playing professionally for the Smash It Sports Vipers in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league.

