Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo takes home ESPY for Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports

(@OU_Softball)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:43 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The legend of Jocelyn Alo continues.

The Hau’ula native and former Oklahoma Sooner took home her first ESPY on Tuesday night for Best College Athlete in Women’s Sports during the ESPY Preview Show on ESPN.

The NCAA home run queen was also up for another ESPY during the main show on Wednesday night — Best Record Setting Performance — going up against the likes of Stephen Curry, Allyson Felix and Tom Brady.

Unfortunately, the honor would go to Curry who was also the host of the show.

Alo had a historic senior season in Norman, finishing hitting over .500 with 34 home runs and a slugging percentage of 1.212 to set the all-time home run record with 122.

The Campbell high alumni is currently playing professionally for the Smash It Sports Vipers in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A controversial Hawaiian paramilitary group is being accused of squatting on another parcel of...
Landowner accuses Hawaii paramilitary group of forcing him out, squatting on property
In Kona, waves crashed over a wall just before a wedding ceremony was set to begin.
Clean-up efforts underway after huge south swell sends waves crashing into homes, businesses
HPD said the officers were responding to a terroristic threatening call in Ko’olina and went to...
Police officers responded with their guns drawn. They had the wrong house
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo
The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday.
Police open attempted murder investigation after man shot in McCully

Latest News

Mid-Pacific Institute uses Esports to teach students about cybersecurity
Students at the Mid-Pacific Institute are using Esports to learn about cybersecurity and the...
Mid-Pacific Institute uses Esports to teach students about cybersecurity
Rainbow Warriors football picked to finish last in Mountain West Preseason poll
A pair of brothers touched down in Hawaii Tuesday afternoon for the first stop of their journey...
50 states, 30 days, lots of swimming: Brothers take on the ‘Ultimate Swim-A-Thon’