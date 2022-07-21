Tributes
Hawaii football omitted from 2022 Mountain West preseason All-Conference team

It was the sights and sounds of football.
It was the sights and sounds of football.(Hawaii News Now)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Day two of the 2022 Mountain West Conference football media day began Thursday morning in Las Vegas with the release of another preseason media poll.

Early Thursday morning, the conference released its 2022 preseason All-Mountain West Conference team — with no players from the University of Hawaii on the list.

On Wednesday, Hawaii also found themselves at the bottom of the list, getting pegged to finish sixth place in the West division as decided by the MWC media members.

Although no UH players were voted to the roster, two players with Hawaii ties were.

San Diego State’s offensive linemen and Punahou graduate Alama Uluave made the cut.

On the other side of the ball, the Aztec’s also found defensive lineman Jonah Tavai on the list.

Tavai is brothers with former ‘Bows Jahlani and Justus Tavai.

The Rainbow Warriors are set to open fall training camp next week.

