Glitches in state’s victims notification network leaves rape survivor in the dark

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Back in 1982, she was raped at knife point by the so-called Manoa rapist.

The victim — now in her 60s — said that over the years she relied on the state’s online victims notification network to keep tabs on her attacker, John Freudenberg.

Freudenberg had pleaded guilty to raping or attempting to rape 15 women in the Manoa neighborhood during the early 1980s.

But when the woman recently checked on his status, she was horrified that there was no information on him

“I felt really stunned, felt really angry, feel really upset, felt really disappointed,” the woman said.

She recalled the horrific memory.

“He had a knife to my throat. When I screamed, he said I’m going to kill you. He hoisted himself up on my chest and he took the blade of the knife and went from my chin up to my forehead and back down and to the left and to the right. “

The Department of Public Safety apologized for the problem. It said it recently migrated its victim’s notification database to a new technology platform, resulting in glitches which are now being addressed.

“PSD apologizes for any confusion and concern that users may have and appreciates everyone’s patience as the department works through the glitches,” the safety department said in an email.

The woman said her search uncovered another problem — Freudenberg was transferred from Halawa Correctional Facility to Kulani Correctional Facility in Hilo with no public notice.

“How does this happen? This is a high-profile, very dangerous sex offender — a serial rapist. How does he get moved from Oahu to another facility,” she said.

But Freudenberg’s attorney Myles Breiner said sex offenders, like his client, are traditionally moved to Kulani to complete their treatment program. Breiner added that his client has been a model inmate and should be eligible for parole.

“This is for someone who’s been in the system for nearly 40 years with zero misconduct, zero write ups, no history of any other criminal activity,” said Breiner.

Freudenberg’s next parole hearing is set for September.

