Forecast: Breezy winds, light showers to continue into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail through the week. A typical summertime weather pattern will focus clouds and showers over windward slopes. Aside from afternoon showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas will be rather dry. Rainfall at most windward sites will generally be less than a quarter of an inch each day, but pockets of moisture within the trade wind flow will periodically boost rainfall.

A new small, long-period south swell could give south shore surf a small boost early next week. A much larger long-period south swell is forecast to arrive next week Thursday. A small, longer period east swell associated with tropical cyclone Estelle may give surf a small boost over the weekend.

