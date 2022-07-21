Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Breezy winds, light showers to continue into the weekend

Forecast: Breezy winds, light showers to continue into the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds, light showers to continue into the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:11 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail through the week. A typical summertime weather pattern will focus clouds and showers over windward slopes. Aside from afternoon showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas will be rather dry. Rainfall at most windward sites will generally be less than a quarter of an inch each day, but pockets of moisture within the trade wind flow will periodically boost rainfall.

A new small, long-period south swell could give south shore surf a small boost early next week. A much larger long-period south swell is forecast to arrive next week Thursday. A small, longer period east swell associated with tropical cyclone Estelle may give surf a small boost over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A controversial Hawaiian paramilitary group is being accused of squatting on another parcel of...
Landowner accuses Hawaii paramilitary group of forcing him out, squatting on property
HPD said the officers were responding to a terroristic threatening call in Ko’olina and went to...
Police officers responded with their guns drawn. They had the wrong house
Police and emergency crews responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. near Kapaa Quarry Road in...
Police: Woman stabbed to death on H-3 Freeway; suspect hospitalized
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo
Generic Image
National jewelry chain must issue refunds, forgive debt as part of multi-state deal

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds continue and back to a mellow pattern
Tracking more mellow weather pattern with classic trade winds and some passing showers
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Meteorologist Jen Robbins explains the tides and how waves are formed as the historic south...
Deeper Look at Waves and the Science Behind Them as we reflect on the Historic South Swell
Wednesday's Forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold into the weekend