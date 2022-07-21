On debate stage, LG candidates hope to make an impression on undecided voters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The leading Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor are hoping their debate stage performance translates into name recognition and votes in the primary election.

The latest Civil Beat/HNN poll found that nearly half of Democratic primary voters are still undecided when it comes to the race for lieutenant governor.

Former state lawmaker Sylvia Luke was the frontrunner, with 20% of the vote. Former City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson was in second with 14%, while Keith Amemiya and Sherry Menor-McNamara rounded out the top four.

When those four candidates take the stage Thursday night in the HNN Super Debate, analysts say, they’ll be looking for ways to not only differentiate themselves from their opponents but appeal to them personally.

Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair said Luke might have an edge because of a more active campaign presence. “She’s been running a lot of TV commercials. I see her campaign signs more than just about anybody else’s around town,” Blair said. “It seems like she’s on every street corner. Name recognition is a big factor.”

And the window for the other candidates to make their mark is running out.

While the primary election in the islands isn’t until Aug. 13, Hawaii’s mail-in election system means the vast majority of voters will be casting their votes much earlier. Ballots are to arrive in mailboxes by July 26.

The top vote-getter in the Democratic race will head into the general election.

