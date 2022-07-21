Tributes
On debate stage, LG candidates hope to make an impression on undecided voters

HNN file
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:27 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The leading Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor are hoping their debate stage performance translates into name recognition and votes in the primary election.

The latest Civil Beat/HNN poll found that nearly half of Democratic primary voters are still undecided when it comes to the race for lieutenant governor.

Former state lawmaker Sylvia Luke was the frontrunner, with 20% of the vote. Former City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson was in second with 14%, while Keith Amemiya and Sherry Menor-McNamara rounded out the top four.

[Here’s how to watch the HNN Super Debate on the digital platform of your choice.]

When those four candidates take the stage Thursday night in the HNN Super Debate, analysts say, they’ll be looking for ways to not only differentiate themselves from their opponents but appeal to them personally.

Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair said Luke might have an edge because of a more active campaign presence. “She’s been running a lot of TV commercials. I see her campaign signs more than just about anybody else’s around town,” Blair said. “It seems like she’s on every street corner. Name recognition is a big factor.”

And the window for the other candidates to make their mark is running out.

While the primary election in the islands isn’t until Aug. 13, Hawaii’s mail-in election system means the vast majority of voters will be casting their votes much earlier. Ballots are to arrive in mailboxes by July 26.

The top vote-getter in the Democratic race will head into the general election.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The primary election in Hawaii is set for Aug. 13.
In live debate, GOP gubernatorial candidates to make their case to voters
Hawaii News Now Super Debate 2022
TONIGHT: Here’s how to watch the HNN Super Debate with candidates for governor, LG