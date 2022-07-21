Tributes
COVID-19 variant BA.5 causing more reinfections, according to CDC

New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks. (CNN, NOVAVAX)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:56 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - As the latest wave of COVID-19 causes a surge of infections across the United States, more people are catching it for the second or even third time.

The rapidly spreading BA.5 subvariant is now causing about 80% of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S., according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of reinfections has almost doubled compared to previous waves.

Researchers blame a mix of factors for the jump, including waning immunity and mutations that have caused this variant to sneak past the body’s defenses.

Thankfully, reinfections do not seem to be happening back to back.

Researchers say that on average, people getting reinfected now last had COVID-19 about nine months ago.

Freddy Fernandez was hospitalized for five months and nearly died several times. (Source: ASSOCIATED PRESS, MAYO CLINIC, VALIDATED UGC, MERCY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

