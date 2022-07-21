Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

City enacts climate change initiative focused on Honolulu high-rises

In a significant step to attack climate change and energy waste, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 22 into law Wednesday.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:59 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a significant step to attack climate change and energy waste, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 22 into law Wednesday.

It’s known as the Better Buildings Benchmarking program and it’s meant to make high-rises more accountable for their energy consumption.

“The fact of the matter is, you know, we don’t have options anymore,” Blangiardi said. “Our fight against climate change issues, rising cost, affordability, all of these are very real. We live with each and every day. So we’re excited about being here, take this kind of initiative, get the effort made, we need to have at the right time.”

Starting next year, buildings larger than 100,000-square feet will need to track and report their consumption of energy, water and gas.

A simple concept, but the hope is that documenting the use will promote efforts to reduce costs and find clean alternatives.

Honolulu high-rises account for a third of Hawaiian Electric’s electricity.

“We know that just this simple act of measuring can help you manage some of these costs and this bill will have many impacts for different stakeholders across the island,” said Nicola Hedge, deputy director for the City’s Office of Climate Change, Sustainability, and Resiliency. “Whether it’s building owners, operators who again can look at their biggest expenses and how they can cut waste and save on costs.”

The city has already implemented this monitoring program at more than 70 of its own facilities and is aiming to install efficient measures estimated to save $3.5 million in yearly utility costs.

The hope is Bill 22 will also help the state reach the goal of net zero emissions by 2045.

“Today, we’re talking about electricity and carbon emissions from electricity,” said HECO president and CEO Shelee Kimura. “But in the future, we need to start talking about all the sources of carbon emissions including transportation, and that’s another effort we have ongoing and buildings can have a big part in that as well.”

For more information on the rollout of this program, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Kona, waves crashed over a wall just before a wedding ceremony was set to begin.
Clean-up efforts underway after huge south swell sends waves crashing into homes, businesses
A controversial Hawaiian paramilitary group is being accused of squatting on another parcel of...
Landowner accuses Hawaii paramilitary group of forcing him out, squatting on property
HPD said the officers were responding to a terroristic threatening call in Ko’olina and went to...
Police officers responded with their guns drawn. They had the wrong house
The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday.
Police open attempted murder investigation after man shot in McCully
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo

Latest News

All net proceeds earned from Jack Johnson’s Hawaii shows will be donated to the Kokua Hawaii...
Live from Hawaii: Jack Johnson announces global livestream from his Waikiki show
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Maui County residents asked to report property damage inflicted by monstrous swells
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
City enacts climate change initiative focused on Honolulu high-rises
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds continue and back to a mellow pattern