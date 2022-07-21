Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Caught stealing: Man arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has been arrested with 26 stolen catalytic...
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has been arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters.(BanksPhotos via canva)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Washington have arrested a man on theft and burglary charges after being caught with dozens of stolen catalytic converters.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to reports of someone entering a business and stealing 26 catalytic converters off of new trucks during the overnight hours on July 13.

As reported by KPTV, surveillance footage showed a man, later identified as 38-year-old Jesse Vaidabid Jr., leaving the business through a fence with the converters in a garbage can.

Authorities said the Washington State Patrol later identified a vehicle similar to the one seen in Lewis County in Cowlitz County and found Vaidabid Jr. cutting another catalytic converter off a car.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vaidabid Jr. was taken into custody, and a search warrant for his vehicle led to the recovery of the 26 stolen catalytic converters.

Authorities report the 38-year-old is facing charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Kona, waves crashed over a wall just before a wedding ceremony was set to begin.
Clean-up efforts underway after huge south swell sends waves crashing into homes, businesses
A controversial Hawaiian paramilitary group is being accused of squatting on another parcel of...
Landowner accuses Hawaii paramilitary group of forcing him out, squatting on property
HPD said the officers were responding to a terroristic threatening call in Ko’olina and went to...
Police officers responded with their guns drawn. They had the wrong house
The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday.
Police open attempted murder investigation after man shot in McCully
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo

Latest News

Hawaii News Now Super Debate
Leading candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor to appear on Hawaii News Now Super Debate
Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement annual convention includes HNN Super Debate
Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement annual convention includes HNN Super Debate
Kylie Kuioka
From Kaimuki to New York City, this Hawaii child actress is already on the big screen
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Principal arrested on fraud charges, placed on administrative leave, officials say