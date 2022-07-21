Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

BWS: One lane of Kamehameha Highway near Kahana set to reopen Thursday

A 30-inch water main break closes Kamehameha Highway in both directions near Kahana Bay.
A 30-inch water main break closes Kamehameha Highway in both directions near Kahana Bay.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:36 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One lane of Kamehameha Highway will reopen Thursday morning, the Board of Water Supply said on Wednesday.

Officials said the lane will reopen at 4:30 a.m.

Traffic will be contraflowed while the 30-inch water main break near Kahana Bay Beach Park is under repair.

In addition, BWS said the undeveloped area mauka of Lanikea Beach on the North Shore will be temporarily closed until repairs are completed and the highway is fully reopened.

Water conservation is still needed from Waimanalo to Kaaawa after 60% of the water supply was lost with this disruption.

With the partial reopening of Kamehameha Highway at Kahana Bay, TheBus shuttle used during the road closure will be discontinued and TheBus service will return to normal.

Officials said a bypass has been set up to restore water service to the families on Trout Farm Road and along Kamehameha Highway.

Pedestrian access across the bridge is available throughout the repair and that a BWS employee will escort them across to ensure their safety. There will also be vans available for city bus users.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A controversial Hawaiian paramilitary group is being accused of squatting on another parcel of...
Landowner accuses Hawaii paramilitary group of forcing him out, squatting on property
In Kona, waves crashed over a wall just before a wedding ceremony was set to begin.
Clean-up efforts underway after huge south swell sends waves crashing into homes, businesses
HPD said the officers were responding to a terroristic threatening call in Ko’olina and went to...
Police officers responded with their guns drawn. They had the wrong house
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo
The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday.
Police open attempted murder investigation after man shot in McCully

Latest News

One female, 30, in critical condition and one male, 30, in serious condition were transferred...
Attempted murder investigation closes all Halawa-bound lanes on H-3 freeway
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds continue and back to a mellow pattern
The annual awards show is happening this week Wednesday in Waikiki.
TONIGHT: Watch the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards live on K5 and online
Picture Shows: Maui Invasive Species Committee team take a helicopter into an inaccessible part...
Maui’s battle against miconia featured in new BBC series: The Green Planet