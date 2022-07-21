BWS: One lane of Kamehameha Highway near Kahana set to reopen Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One lane of Kamehameha Highway will reopen Thursday morning, the Board of Water Supply said on Wednesday.

Officials said the lane will reopen at 4:30 a.m.

Traffic will be contraflowed while the 30-inch water main break near Kahana Bay Beach Park is under repair.

In addition, BWS said the undeveloped area mauka of Lanikea Beach on the North Shore will be temporarily closed until repairs are completed and the highway is fully reopened.

Water conservation is still needed from Waimanalo to Kaaawa after 60% of the water supply was lost with this disruption.

With the partial reopening of Kamehameha Highway at Kahana Bay, TheBus shuttle used during the road closure will be discontinued and TheBus service will return to normal.

Officials said a bypass has been set up to restore water service to the families on Trout Farm Road and along Kamehameha Highway.

Pedestrian access across the bridge is available throughout the repair and that a BWS employee will escort them across to ensure their safety. There will also be vans available for city bus users.

Oahu #hitraffic one lane of Kamehameha Hwy at Kahana Bay will reopen at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20. Flaggers will contraflow traffic at the work site. Traffic heading towards Kahuluu will be prioritized in AM and traffic heading towards Punaluu will be prioritized in PM. https://t.co/DBuK95T6wd — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) July 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.