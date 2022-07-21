Attempted murder investigation closes all Halawa-bound lanes on H-3 freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation has closed all Halawa-bound lanes near Aikahi on the H-3 freeway Wednesday night, said the state Department of Transportation.

Police and emergency crew responded to the scene just after 6 p.m.

According to EMS, two patients suffered multiple stab and assault wounds.

One female, 30, in critical condition and one male, 30, in serious condition were transferred to the hospital.

Kaneohe Bay on and off-ramps as well as the Mokapu Saddle Road on-ramp have also been closed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

