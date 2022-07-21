45th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards wraps up in the heart of Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 45th annual Na Hoku Hanohano awards made a successful comeback Wednesday night to a live and in-person broadcast with many first-time winners, and a new venue.

Josh Tatofi walked away as one of the big winners of the night. Tatofi won Hawaiian Single of the Year, Single of the Year and Hawaiian Music Video of the Year.

”I’m blessed to be here in the first place and the wins were definitely the cherry on top,” Tatofi said.

The young K-pop-style boy band Crossing Rain performed an energetic dance number, and later won their first Hōkū Award for Favorite Entertainer of the Year.

Kalani Pe’a gave an emotional, tear-filled speech after accepting his Hoku award for Male Vocalist of the Year. He also won Song of the Year with Kau Ka Pe’a, which he said he wrote during the pandemic’s tough times.

Pe’a reflected on his humble Hawaii Island upbringing in his journey to becoming a multi-Grammy and Hoku Award winner.

Hawaiian music legends like Melveen Leed, Nina Kealiiwahamana, Bruddah Waltah and many more took the stage throughout the night, bringing the crowd to their feet.

The end of the night concluded in true Hawaii fashion as winners past and present along with nominees joined together on stage to join hands and sing Hawaii Aloha.

Below is a full list of 2022 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winners:

