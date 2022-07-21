Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

1 soldier dead, 9 injured in lightning strike at Ga. base

By WRDW Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:34 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW) - As thunderstorms moved through the area, 10 soliders were injured by a lighting strike, killing one of them, at Georgia’s Fort Gordon.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Anne H. Bowman.

“It is with a heavy heart Fort Gordon confirms one of the soldiers injured in the lightning strike this afternoon succumbed to their injuries,” said Bowman in a statement.

The identity will be released once the next of kin is notified, WRDW reports.

As thunderstorms moved through the area, the soldiers suffered injuries associated with a lightning strike at one of their training areas.

Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene immediately, according to Bowman.

The extent of the other nine injuries sustained is currently unknown.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A controversial Hawaiian paramilitary group is being accused of squatting on another parcel of...
Landowner accuses Hawaii paramilitary group of forcing him out, squatting on property
In Kona, waves crashed over a wall just before a wedding ceremony was set to begin.
Clean-up efforts underway after huge south swell sends waves crashing into homes, businesses
HPD said the officers were responding to a terroristic threatening call in Ko’olina and went to...
Police officers responded with their guns drawn. They had the wrong house
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo
The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday.
Police open attempted murder investigation after man shot in McCully

Latest News

The annual awards show is happening this week Wednesday in Waikiki.
TONIGHT: Here’s how to watch the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards live on K5 and online
Picture Shows: Maui Invasive Species Committee team take a helicopter into an inaccessible part...
Maui’s battle against miconia featured in new BBC series: The Green Planet
President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more...
Biden unveils executive action plan on climate
In a significant step to attack climate change and energy waste, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi...
Honolulu high-rises guzzle electricity. A new law is aimed at changing that