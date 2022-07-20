Traveling this summer? Don’t let your luggage end up in these airport ‘graveyards’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re flying anywhere this summer, you better bring a carry-on. That’s because the rates of lost luggage are skyrocketing.

Airports across the US and nationally are seeing piles of lost luggage in their baggage claim areas.

And victims are being added to those lost luggage “graveyards” every day.

According to the most recent air travel consumer report, nearly 220,000 bags were lost or damaged in the U.S. ― and that was before the summer traveling blitz.

CBS News Senior Travel Adviser Peter Greenberg said checking bags is a crap shoot these days.

“If you’re going to check bags, don’t use connecting flights, meaning take your longest flight first to Europe or your longest flight first in the United States,” he said.

“And then when you get to that destination ... get off, get the bags and either go by train or by car because it’s the connecting flight issue that gets everybody in trouble.”

But what if you just have to check a bag?

Experts say consider a small GPS tracking device like an Apple air tag. You should also take a picture of your valuables inside.

And be sure to know your rights.

Not only are the airlines required to compensate you for lost bags ― up to $3,800 for domestic flight and up to $1,780 for an international flight ― but they’re also on the hook for any incidentals along the way.

The luggage woes are among a long list of problems at the world’s airports as travelers look to make up for lost time during the pandemic.

Rising fuel prices and high demand have meant skyrocketing ticket prices.

But those high costs won’t last forever.

“The travel industry sinks or swims based on forward looking bookings and advance bookings,” Greenburg said.

“And if you look at the entire chart flow starting, let’s say in the middle of July, all the way through the end of the year, where it spikes the most is the second week in August. And it’ll go down, of course, after Labor Day.”

As the calendar shifts to the traditionally slower fall travel season, there are some deals out there for travel to and from the West Coast to Hawaii in September and October.

The travel website “The Points Guy” reports that fares that were previously in the $775 range for round trips from the West Coast to the Aloha State are now offered for as low as $237 for basic economy fares.

