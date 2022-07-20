To sustain economy and environment, state imports hundreds of baby game birds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is importing 700 baby birds in order to raise, feed and eventually shoot them. Officials said the process helps sustain the economy and the environment.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the chukars and pheasants aren’t likely to survive at the Kuaokala Game Management Area, so the chicks are brought to a brooder house before heading to state-managed flight pens.

Official said the annual hunting seasons reduce the impact of the birds to the landscape, while bringing in millions in hunting stamps and federal grants.

“Here in the state you know, we do have a lot of game mammal species and maybe not enough hunters to control some of these game animals,” said Jason Omick, DOFAW game program coordinator. “So right now we’re not necessarily enhancing game mammal species but that puts more more eyeballs onto the game birds.”

DLNR said the birds are also a sustainable food source.

