SHOPO endorses Republican candidate in race for governor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s police union announced their endorsement in the race for governor Tuesday.

SHOPO threw their support behind Republican candidate Duke Aiona.

Union leaders representing about 3,000 officers statewide said they like the former lieutenant governor’s experience as a Circuit Court judge and city prosecutor.

“Judge Aiona will bring the leadership, transparency and integrity to law enforcement and public safety at every level. He will also unite our residents to ensure a safe, healthy and positive Hawaii,” SHOPO President Robert Cavaco said.

“Judge Aiona stands for law and order, and police officers feel compelled to stand with him as he works with us to improve public safety,” Cavaco added.

Aiona is the first GOP candidate for governor to win the union’s support since Linda Lingle in 2006.

The police union originally intended to remain neutral in the governor’s race, but SHOPO says it endorsed Aiona because he stands for justice and will make sure police officers are able to protect everyone’s safety.

“We don’t want people to think that we’re soft on crime in this respect. First and foremost, if you commit a crime, there are consequences to it,” Aiona said.

